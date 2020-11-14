[VIDEO] Woman brutalised by lawmaker, others cry for justice

…I wasn’t involved -Lawmaker

By Egufe Yafugborhi

A housewife, Mrs Love Nwanyanwu has cried out for justice as she nurses pains of injuries sustained from brutality suffered in the hands of her in-laws allegedly led by Blackson Nwanyanwu, Leader of Etche Local Government (LG) Legislative Arm, Rivers state.

Love, 46, said, Blackson, her husband’s nephew and three other relatives battered her to stupor passed Sunday on allegation that she was a hindrance to their family, Blackson’s mother in particular.

The councillor has however denied being part of the assault on the victim, contrary a phone conversation with Jessica Nwanyanwu, daughter to Love, who affirmed that Blackson admitted leading the beating on her mother and boasting he doesn’t regret his action.

Love, 46, said, “I was at the family home in Etche passed Sunday at about 7pm when Blackson, along with Chukwudi Nwanyanwu, Nwachi Nwanyanwu and Ruth Amadi ensnared and swooped on me.

“They said I am the…