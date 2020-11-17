Force HQ disputes claim by DG Nigerian Army Resource Centre

…Gen Wahab insists – IGP not in control

…Says IGP Adamu in Firm Control of Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the continued and seeming refusal of majority of Police personnel across the country to get back to duty and rise in criminality, occasioned by the EndSARS protests, a retired Army General and the Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Major General Garba Wahab (RTD) has disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu appears to have lost control of the Nigerian Police Force.

But the Force headquarters, however, hit back at the retired General noting that General Wahab’s assertion was not only wrong, he spoke on issues outside his area of core competence.

General Wahab had posited during a Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily, that IGP Adamu was just sitting down in his office with all the paraphernalia of office while things were getting out of hand…