69 former councillors, others defect to PDP in Zamfara

A total of 69 former Councillors and 14 local government council secretaries have announced their defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara.

This is contained in a news release signed by Jamilu Iliyasu, the Press Secretary to the state governor and made available to newsmen shortly after the former officials announced their intention before Gov. Bello Matawalle on Tuesday.

He said the defectors, who had served as elected councillors between 2012 and 2019, moved from the APC to the PDP under the auspices of the state chapter of the Ex-councillors Forum.

The leader of the Ex-councillors, Alhaji Tukur Magami, said their decision to leave their former leader and former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, followed their strong belief in the leadership style of Gov. Matawallen.

He mentioned especially his fight against insecurity and his provision of good political atmosphere in all parts of the state.

He said that…