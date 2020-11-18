Gunmen kill Oyo Commissioner’s brother, another beheaded at Bakatare in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi

UNKNOWN gunmen have killed the younger brother of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Oyo State, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi

The victim, Isaac Orisadeyi Adedoku, was reportedly shot dead on Nihort-Idi-Isin, Ibadan.

Confirming the story, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbemiga Fadeyi, said a suspect, identified as Joseph, has been arrested.

He added that the remains of the victim had been deposited in the morgue of Adeoyo Hospital, Ibadan.

He said: “Information reaching me showed that nothing was taken away from the victim, we are still investigating it and the secret behind it will be unravelled as soon as police get to the root of the matter.”

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Oyo state, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi said two hospitals did not admit the victim.

Further information revealed that the deceased was coming from the office around 8 pm on Tuesday evening when some gunmen trying…