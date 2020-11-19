Acquire modern technologies to ensure quality supply

By Chris Ochayi

The management of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, advised electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, to deploy modern technologies and equipments that would guarantee network stability in order to improve on quality of electricity supply to the teeming consumers

Chairman of NERC, Professor James Momoh, who gave the advice during a facility tour of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, told the management of the company to concentrate more on deployment of emerging technology in order to ensure customer satisfaction.

Prof. Momoh also challenged key stakeholders in the power sector, especially that between th

e DISCOs and the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, to end the blame game, which according to him has impacted the sector negatively.

The NERC boss while responding to presentation by the Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, said, “I have seen everything, one, what I want to say is sustainability, that what he…