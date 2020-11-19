How Police arrested two brothers, 25 cows, lawyers tells Abuja panel

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A Laywer, Mr. Timothy Ahua, on Thursday, narrated before the Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, sitting in Abuja, how police arrested two brothers and their 25 cows, in 2019.

Ahua, told the Justice Suleiman Galadima-led panel that since the two brothers, Matthew and Patrick Ella were arrested and whisked away by operatives of the disbanded SARS, on December 20, 2019, their whereabouts have remained unknown.

According to the lawyer who lodged a petition on their behalf, the brothers were taken from Edumega District, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue by some SARS operatives that stormed the community.

He said the operatives took time and loaded the 25 cows that belonged to Mathew inside a truck, in an operation that lasted through the night.

The legal practitioner told the panel that all his…