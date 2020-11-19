Nigeria, Niger sign MOU on fuel transportation, storage

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Niger for the transportation and storage of petroleum products

Alhaji Garba Deen Muhammad, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday. He said the MoU was reached following bilateral agreements between President Muhammadu Buhari and President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger.

Muhammad, stated that the MoU was signed by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, and the Director General of SONIDEP, Mr Alio Toune.

He noted that MOU was signed under the supervision of the two countries’ Ministers of State for Petroleum, Çhief Timipre Sylva and Mr Foumakoye Gado, respectively, with the Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, in attendance.