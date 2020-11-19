We have not called off the strike — ASUU

…says ASUU has no Twitter account

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Following the spread of a letter purportedly written by Academic Staff Union of Universities ,ASUU on various social media platforms, Dr John Edor, Chairman of ASUU, University of Calabar , UNICAL, branch has debunked rumours that the union has called off its eight months old strike.

He disclosed this to Vanguard during a telephone chat on Thursday in Calabar.

Edor who was reacting to a statement purportedly released by the Union via a Twitter handle calling off the 8months old strike embarked on by them said ASUU does not have a Twitter account.

His words :”As I talk to you now, ASUU does not have Twitter account, so I wonder where that sta—tement came from.

“As far as I am concerned, quote me anywhere, it is fake news,untrue and very misleading , ” he said.

The Chairman, however, said that, a meeting with ASUU and the Federal Government may be possible on Friday for further deliberations.

