Akwa Ibom govt takes sustainable agriculture to hinterlands

By Elizabeth Osayande

As follow-up on the recent training of agribusiness operators under Agribusiness Enterprise Development Programme, AEDP, sponsored by the Akwa Ibom State government in collaboration with Elkanis and Partners, the state government has outlined plans to engage supervisors for agriculture and local government agric officers to introduce sustainable farming in the hinterlands.

This, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Glory Edet, explained would encourage such farmers go into commercial farming.

Addressing the first batch of AEDP graduates in her office, the commissioner noted that “after the swearing in of local government chairmen and appointment of supervisors, we will invite supervisors for agriculture for training whether they are agric-based or not, from there we will penetrate all the wards.

“They must develop a farm in all the wards and local government areas.

“Any moment from now we want to ensure government agric lands all over the state are…