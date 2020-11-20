Alleged SARS victim presents photo of officer who allegedly paralysed him

A 34-year-old trader, Mr Ndukwe Ekekwe, allegedly paralysed by officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Friday presented before a Lagos judicial panel of inquiry, a photograph of one of the officers allegedly responsible for his paralysis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trader presented the photograph of one Haruna Hamza while being cross-examined at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.

Responding to questions from Mr Emmanuel Eze, counsel for the police, Ekekwe narrated how he obtained the photograph.

“I have his (Hamza’s) contact. When this (paralysis) happened to me, I prayed that God should help me. I went online and I saw his status on WhatsApp and I took a photograph of his photo.

“The contact from which I got his photograph is 07060712007. He…