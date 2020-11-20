Bauchi governor has never contemplated leaving PDP ― Aide

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

The Bauchi state government has refuted claims that Governor Bala Mohammed is one of the three People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors that is negotiating to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Muhktar Gidado noted in a press statement shared with newsmen on Friday that the rumour was fake and that government was not defecting to APC.

“In its front-page lead story of 20th November 2020, the Thisday newspaper alleged that the Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, was among three Governors, elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that are negotiating to join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“We wish to state that the story is disingenuous speculation driven by a clear marketing urge, to feed the appetites of readers whose hunger for salacious political news has been fuelled by the movement of the Ebonyi State…