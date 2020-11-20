I feel distraught by vendor’s death — Gbajabiamila

Suspends trigger-happy security aide

Orders immediate investigation

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said he was devastated by the death of Ifeanyi Elechi, a vendor who was killed on Thursday by a stray bullet fired from his convoy.

The speaker who described the incident as ‘horrific’ in a statement he personally signed early hours of Friday explained that it was a stray bullet from one of the security men attached to his motorcade.

Gbajabiamila further explained that the sad event occured after exchanging pleasantries with the vendors at the federal secretariat area of Abuja metropolis on his way out of the national assembly.

He said the act that had become a routine for him since becoming a lawmaker, adding that he was distraught by Elechi’s sudden death.

To this end, the speaker said he had suspended the security aide and ordered immediate investigation into the matter.

He commiserated with the family…