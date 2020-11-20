PDP urges FG to do more in tackling security, economy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to take more proactive measures in tackling economy and security challenges confronting the nation.

PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen after the party’s national caucus meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

“As the oldest political party in Nigeria, we are concerned about the current economy and security problems in the country.

“We asked that government should do more in addressing the challenges,” Secondus said.

Also speaking, the Governor of Taraba, Mr Darius Ishaku, said members of the national caucus discussed several matters that concerned the progress of the party and the nation.

Ishaku listed some of the issues to include the recent defection of the Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

He said that the party also discussed the 15 pending by-elections scheduled for Dec. 5, with the confidence of winning the…