Strike: FG should attend to ASUU demand

By James Ogunnaike

The Primate of the African Church, Nigeria and Overseas, His Eminence, Julius Olayinka Abbe has admonished the federal government to urgently address all the demands of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) so that the 8-month old strike would be called off in the interest of of the students and the entire nation.

Primate Abbe gave the admonition while addressing journalists as part of activities to herald the 3RD Biennial Conference of the African Church, hosted by James Cathedral, Ajegunle, Anago Diocese, Ipokia local government area of Ogun State.

He said part of the demand of the University lecturers demand is the improvement of facilities in public Universities in order for them to compete favourably with their counterparts in the world.

He said, “our lecturers are not just talking about their salaries and the IPPIS System, the improvement of the facilities in our institutions, the essence of research and research grants are…