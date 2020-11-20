The only person from South East in the Aso Villa is a photographer — Abaribe

By Emmanuel Okogba

Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Araribe intensified his call for more recognition to be given to those from the South East at the federal level, saying that the only person from that region in the Aso Villa is a photographer.

Abaribe said this on Friday as a guest on Channels Television’s programme Sunrise Daily in reaction to Governor David Umahi’s defection from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Abaribe who had earlier in the week said the party was unfazed by Umahi’ defection also believes the governor’s movement will be gauged properly when it’s time for the 2023 elections.

His words: “Let us assume Governor Umahi is bringing the South East, as he says, into the mainstream because that was what I heard yesterday. What is the mainstream? Is it the Aso Villa that belongs to all of us that you cannot find a single person from the South East, except a photographer?

“Before every part of this country…