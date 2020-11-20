Umahi has been in the wrong party since 2015 — APC Govs

By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have described the Ebonyi state Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi as a political asset to its fold, saying he had been in the wrong party, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP since 2015.

Kebbi State Governor and Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the decision of Chief Umahi to join the APC is a testament to the ruling party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians, adding that the vision of the founding fathers of the legacy parties was for the APC to serve as a platform to unite all Nigerians under a progressive umbrella.

“With Chief Umahi now in APC, the vision is further reinforced and shall contribute to the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels”, the governors said.

They said it was heartwarming that notwithstanding all the fabricated campaigns against the APC and especially…