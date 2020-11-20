Wike’s presidency claim is a hypothesis ― Ologbondiyan

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as “a hypothesis” the claims by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, that defection of Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was induced by his desperation to be President.

Spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this on Friday at a media parley in Abuja also disputed the claims by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, that some of the party’s governors are bent on joining the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is as the publicity scribe vowed that PDP will explore all legal windows to stop any PDP lawmaker from defecting to APC with the party’s mandate.

On Wike’s claim, Ologbondiyan said; “I have not even said that what Governor Wike said is established. In fact, what Governor Wike said is a hypothesis, a situation that he felt occurred before our reconciliation process.

“The National Working Committee, NWC has also see reasons…