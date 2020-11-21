Alamiesegha encouraged me to celebrate my birthdays with family and friends — Goodluck Jonathan

By Abayomi Adeshida, ABUJA

President Goodluck Jonathan has paid a tribute to his former boss, Late Governor Dipriye Alamiesagha who he credited as the one that encouraged him to always celebrate his birthday to give an opportunity to friends and family members to felicitate him and bless God for the opportunity to mark another season on earth.

The Former Leader spoke during the private get-together that was organized by his spouse, Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan in Abuja. seized the opportunity to thank guests who came to join him from far and near.

While responding to the eulogies that were made for him during the event, President Jonathan said, “I have never celebrated a birthday before in my life until I became a Deputy Governor.

“It was my Former Boss, Late Alamiesegha who encouraged me to celebrate the event one certain year like that and that is because our dates are very close in the same month. He was 16th and I am on the 20th of…