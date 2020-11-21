ASUU condemns attempt to use military to conduct exams in ESUT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nsukka Zone, has condemned alleged attempt by Prof Charles Eze, the Vice chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), to use military to conduct examinations in the institution.

Some universities under Nsukka Zone include: Benue State university (BSU), Enugu state University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Federal university, Lokoja, Kogi state university, Anyigba, University of Nigeria Nsukka and federal university of Agriculture Makurdi.

Dr Igbana Ajir, the Zonal Coordinator, made the condemnation at University of Nigeria Nsukka while briefing newsmen shortly after ASUU zonal meeting.

Ajir said that inviting of military to force students to write 2019/2020 first semester examination recently by the VC and school management is not only barbaric but negates the civil university traditions.

“The attempt to use military men to force students to write examination in ESUT is totally unacceptable and…