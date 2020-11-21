Covid-19 vaccine: the next steps

With US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech applying for an emergency use authorization in the United States for their coronavirus vaccine and US biotech company Moderna expected to do so soon, here are the next steps in the approval and distribution process:

– Evaluation begins right away –

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will immediately begin evaluating the results of the Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials conducted by Pfizer/BioNTech.

They will concentrate on the safety of the vaccine and its effectiveness, which has been billed at 95 per cent by Pfizer/BioNTech.

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said the approval process will include a public meeting of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, which includes experts in infectious diseases, paediatrics, biostatistics and industry representatives.

The committee’s recommendations are not binding, however, and a final decision on whether or not to authorize the vaccine will be up to the…