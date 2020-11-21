COVID cases surge as threat from antimicrobial resistance grows – WHO

More cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past four weeks than in the first six months of the pandemic, the UN health agency chief told journalists on Friday as he launched a new report on the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance.

“Across Europe and North America, hospitals and intensive care units (ICU) are filling up or are full”, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said at a regular press briefing in Geneva.

While sharing “more good news from vaccine trials, which continue to give us hope of ending the pandemic”, he upheld the need to continue to “use the tools we have to interrupt the chains of transmission and save lives”.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the “intimate relationship between humans, animals and the planet we share”, the WHO chief said.

“We cannot protect and promote human health without paying attention to the health of animals and the health of our…