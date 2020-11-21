Fashola orders trailers to vacate Ogere on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on Saturday directed trailers parking indiscriminately at Ogere section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to immediately vacate the area to give way for ongoing construction works.

Fashola, who undertook an inspection of the road from Lagos, gave the directive during a town hall meeting with stakeholders at Ogere in Ogun State on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

After listening to the submissions of tractional rulers, representatives of the three major tribes, civil society, state government officials, contractors and traffic regulatory agencies, Fashola appealed to the trucks to vacate the highway.

“My appeal to you (articulated vehicles) is for you to the leave the road today immediately,” he said.

Fashola asked the task force on traffic laws newly constituted by Ogun State Government to enforce the directive, noting that parking on the highway was a violation of the nation’s traffic laws.

He said trucking and…