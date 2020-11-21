Good players, but very bad team — Owolabi

By Jacob Ajom

The Super Eagles, as the senior national football team are called, have come under intense scrutiny following their failure to record a win in the entire calendar year 2020.

The Eagles, under German coach Gernot Rohr have witnessed stagnation, better put, retrogression, particularly, after failing to stamp their authority in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group that includes the likes of the Republic of Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho, hitherto considered as minnows in African football.

After four round of matches, Nigeria has 8 points. Close on the heels of the Eagles are Squirrels of Benin with 7 points. Sierra Leone, with 3 points are third, while Lesotho take the rear with 2 points.

Sierra Leone got two of their three points off Nigeria as the Eagles failed to beat the Leone Stars over two legs. The biggest football result in Sierra Leone’s history is the intriguing fightback they posted against…