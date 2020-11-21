It’s world’s first massacre without blood or corpses — Lai Mohammed

…Lack of thought for slain policemen, others sickening

By Clifford Ndujihe

AS divergent views continue to trail the US Cable Network News, CNN, investigative report claiming that soldiers fired live bullets at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll gate, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, insists that evidence on ground indicate the contrary.

Hordes of human rights and pro-democarcy activists are alleging massacre of defenceless protesters.

Government had challenged the promoters of #EndSARS campaign who accused soldiers of mass killing of innocent, peaceful and unarmed protesters at the tollgate to produce evidence of the mass murder or shut up.

Indeed, the CNN report, it has been argued is impeding the work of the various judicial panels, especially that of Lagos mandated to unravel what happened and make marching recommendations to address any injustice or injury done to anyone by the…