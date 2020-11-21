Kenyans win Kaduna Marathon, as govt hails runners, sponsors, citizens on successful race

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The maiden 21 km Kaduna Half marathon ended successfully on Saturday with Kenyan athletes, John Muirurri Mburu and Caren Jebet Maiyo winning.

John who told journalists that it was a good race, said the weather in Kaduna was good and had made the race easier.

Meanwhile,the Kaduna State Government has expressed its gratitude to the runners, sponsors, citizens, media and government agencies that helped to successfully stage the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon.

A statement from Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication),stated that the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon has advanced the stated goals of promoting sports, encouragingsocial interaction and showing the best of Kaduna.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to express its gratitude to everyone that has helped to make a success of the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon. The elite runners from several African countries brought high standards of long-distance…