My brother, two others suffering political victimisation from our chairman — Ogige market trader

…Alleges OMATAN chairman was shot by her security guards

…They are the masterminders but God will punish them one by one_OMATAN chairman

By Ikechukwu Odu

A trader at Ogige Market, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Obiora Asogwa, has alleged that his brother and two other traders arrested in connection with the shooting of the chairman of Ogige Market Traders Association, Nsukka, OMATAN, Dr. Ngozi Ozioko, were suffering political victimisation from the market boss.

Asogwa while speaking with Vanguard at Nsukka further alleged that the OMATAN chairman and her daughter were hit by stray bullets from one of the security personnel guarding the market who accompanied the market leader to her residence after attending a social function at Ede Oballa community in the council area.

While calling for assistance from the governments and good…