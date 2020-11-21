Okowa condoles with Ndoma-Egba over wife’s death

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Saturday condoled with former Leader of the Senate, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba and members of his family on the death of his wife, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba.

The governor’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba.

Okowa noted that Mrs Ndoma-Egba reportedly died in a fatal accident near a checkpoint along Ore-Okitipupa Road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday night.

He said that it was heart-breaking to hear of the unexpected and devastating passing of Mrs Ndoma-Egba, noting that her death was a great loss not just to her family but to the society.

Okowa urged Sen. Ndoma-Egba and family members to be consoled by the legacies his late wife left behind, saying that her contributions to the society, especially to the course of women, remained commendable.

“It is with a heavy heart that I learnt of the tragic passing of Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba, the…