Ortom appeals to Buhari for more appointment for Benue indigenes

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint more Benue indigenes into key positions to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

The Governor made the appeal yesterday at Apa College of Education, Okpoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, during a Thanksgiving Mass and reception in honour of the Pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, FUHSO, Professor Innocent Ujah.

He said just like Professor Ujah who had excelled and distinguished himself in the medical profession, “other sons and daughters of the state also have the capacity to perform creditably, if given the opportunity.

Governor Ortom who described the FUHSO Vice-Chancellor as a man of international repute noted that the various awards and accolades he had garnered over a period of time attested to his capability to deliver in whatever assignment entrusted to him.

The Governor commended President…