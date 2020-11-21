Return to PDP, Fayose pleads with embattled Ondo Dep Gov Ajayi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the last Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi was on Saturday advised to return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who gave the advice in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, said, “it is important for him (Agboola Ajayi) to put the past behind, return to PDP and join hands with other leaders in the State to rebuild the party.”

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, in Ado Ekiti by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the governor was said to have made the call when the deputy governor visited Fayose in his Afao Ekiti country home late Friday night.

Fayose said there was no denying the fact that Ajayi is a force to be reckoned with in the politics of Ondo State, adding that the deputy governor will thrive better politically in a mainstream and liberal political party like the PDP.

“What I can…