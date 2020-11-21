SHOCKER: APC Igbo leaders cold to Umahi

Uzodimma, Kalu, Onu, Okorocha absent at defection rally

By Emmanuel Aziken

Two days after Governor Dave Umahi formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC the shape of the emerging effect on the polity within Ebonyi and the Southeast is beginning to emerge.

Saturday Vanguard reports that discord among party stakeholders over Umahi may have led to the absence of recognized national leaders of the party from the Southeast at his formal defection on Thursday.

With the notable exception of Senator Ken Nnamani, who is a member of the Governor Mala Buni led caretaker committee, all other Southeast leaders including the Senator Hope Uzodinma, hitherto the only APC governor from the Southeast were completely absent.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip and the highest elected political office holder from the Southeast was also absent at Thursday’s event. Also absent was the minister of science and technology, Dr. Ogbonnanya Onu who incidentally comes…