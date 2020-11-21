The Fascist Liberal/Left and those that hate Donald Trump (2)







By Femi Fani- Kayode

The fact of the matter is that members of the fascist liberal left have no tolerance for different views and they have mainly been brainwashed and misled by the local and international media and those that control them.

If you make one pro-Trump comment on Nigerian social or traditional media you will be met with one hundred well-orchestrated and choreographed insults from the gullible and garrulous fools who know next to nothing and who claim to be Biden supporters even though most of them have never even left the shores of Nigeria and spend most of their time hoping and praying for a visa to get out.

What makes the matter worse is the fact that the majority of Trump supporters, and there are millions of them in Nigeria, have kept quiet and have been intimidated and cowered into silence whilst fearing the worse. When you ask them why they are keeping quiet they tell you that they do not want to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper