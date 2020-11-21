‘We’ll not attack non-APC defectors in Ohaukwu LGA’ — Council boss

Chief Clement Odah, Chairman of Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi, has assured that non-defectors from PDP to APC in the council will not be attacked or castigated.

Odah gave the assurance on Friday at the council headquarters while briefing newsmen, noting that such categories of persons would be given their due respect.

The council boss said that the people had embraced the APC with its ideologies and would not toe a line contrary to the governor’s wish.

“We are aligning fully with the governor in this movement in appreciation of his numerous infrastructural strides in the area which is unprecedented in the council’s history.

“We presently have the longest and most beautiful bridge in the state due to be completed in December and have the highest number of government appointees from any government,” he said.

He said that those who wanted the people to think otherwise should present reasons to abandon the governor as the area is 99.9 per cent APC.

“I cannot talk about…