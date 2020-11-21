Yellow fever hits 1,558 in 8 states

*46 confirmed, 2 new deaths

*More states affected

By Chioma Obinna

Suspected cases of Yellow Fever in Nigeria, on Saturday, rose to 1,558 cases with 46 confirmed cases in 481 Local Government areas, LGAs.

The 46 confirmed cases were reported from 14 LGAs across eight states of Bauchi 8; Benue 3; Delta 8; Ebonyi 1; Edo 5; Ekiti 1; Enugu 19 and Oyo 1.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, who is currently responding to clusters of Yellow Fever outbreaks in Delta, Enugu, Bauchi, and Benue States in its report latest report disclosed that from the clusters of outbreaks in Delta, Enugu, Bauchi and Benue; 20 new confirmed cases were reported:

According to NCD’s YF Weekly situation report, 14 were reported in Enugu, Benue 3, Delta 2, Ebonyi 1.

Also, 4 new Local Government Areas, LGAs , across three states reported confirmed cases: Benue 1; Enugu 2; Ebonyi 1 and 2 new deaths among confirmed cases were reported. “Cumulatively from epi-week 24 – 46:

A total of 39…