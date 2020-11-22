A study in tolerant leadership





By Robinson Agaga

TOLERANCE is the ability or willingness to accommodate the existence of opinions or behaviour that one dislikes or disagrees with. Without tolerance two individuals will not be able to work together. It cuts across various human endeavours: teams, political parties, tribes, race, religion, etc.

Members of a group have to be able to tolerate excesses of the others in various areas which include opinions, behavioural differences, ethnic group, religion, likes and dislikes, level of competence.

Even at work, for a team to achieve its set out objectives and vision, members have to look beyond their variances and appreciate one another in order to create an environment for all to be able to perform in their full capacity.

According to Timothy Keller, tolerance isn’t about not having beliefs. It’s about how your beliefs lead you to treat people who disagree with you. The ability to tolerate each other defines how well individuals or groups can co-exist and enjoy…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper