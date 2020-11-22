APC outraged, demands arrest of killers of its Nasarawa Chairman

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to the killing of its Nasarawa state Chairman, Mr Philip Shekwo, saying it is a dark day for the party.

Consequently, the ruling party has urged the Police and other relevant security services to fish out the killers of Mr Shekwo.

The deceased was reportedly abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday night and found dead on Sunday.

“This is a dark day for the APC family”, party spokesman, Yekini Nabena said in a brief statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said; “The APC condoles with the late Shekwo’s immediate family, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the State Working Committee and our supporters and members over this shocking killing. We pray the Almighty God grants all who grieve the strength to bear this loss and also grant the late Shekwo eternal rest.

“We urge a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security services to quickly fish out…