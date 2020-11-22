APC report on restructuring (1)

The polity has been awash with pro and anti-restructuring calls as a way out of the structural imbalances in Nigeria. For the records, Vanguard presents the report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Restructuring led by Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

1.0 Background

1.1Reasons for the committee

Under the aims and objectives of its article 7, the APC Constitution commits the party to firstly, promote and foster the unity, political stability and national consciousness of the people of Nigeria, and secondly, to promote true federalism in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In the foreword to its vision for a New Nigeria (page 3, second paragraph), the APC Manifesto commits the party to ‘implement efficient public financial management strategies and ensure true federalism” as well as “restructure governance in a way that kick starts our political economy so that we can begin to walk the path of our better future”. Also, in its manifesto (page 7),…