Appointing non-police officer as chairman’ll ground EFCC, group counters Salami

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Appointing any person outside of the Nigeria Police to head the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as chairman will likely weaken the strength of the anti-graft agency to fight corruption, a group,

Global Forum for Accountability and Transparency, has said.

The group, reacting to one of the recommendations of Justice Ayo Salami led Panel that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should henceforth be headed by non Police officers, argued that the former Appeal Court justice did not get it right.

In a statement through its convener, Joseph Ambakederimo, the group noted that the recommendation was a “to finally ground the EFCC a death kneel”, adding that “this is counterproductive to the anti-corruption fight”.

Noting also that “the EFCC is a law enforcement agency”, the Global Forum for Accountability and Transparency said: “Therefore, for anyone to have recommended the headship to be a non-police officer is…