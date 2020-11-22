ASUU, FG face-off: Hope rises on suspension of strike

By Adesina Wahab

Though what the Federal Government offered striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, fell beyond the lecturers’ expectations, there are indications that the union may suspend its ongoing industrial action soon.

The suspension may not, however, be based on the negotiating ability of the government team, but on the stark economic realities confronting the country now, checks by Vanguard have revealed.

Investigation showed that as the national leadership of ASUU meets on Sunday and congresses of the union hold between Monday and Wednesday this week across the country to debate government’s proposals to the union made last Friday, members may be swayed to soft-pedal on the strike based on the economic situation in the country.

However, the union may give the government timelines to fulfil some obligations, especially ones involving finance, and that any breach would lead to another crisis.

As ASUU and FG teams were meeting…