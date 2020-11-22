MultiChoice brings special holiday pop-up channel to DStv , GOtv

MultiChoice is getting DStv and GOtv customers into the festive mood with the launch of a brand-new Africa Magic Holiday pop-up channel which launches on Thursday, 19 November on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

The AM Holiday pop-up channel will give viewers a front-row seat from the comfort of their homes to the biggest Nigerian music and worship festivals, new and returning Africa Magic shows, special events and other curated festive content for the whole family to enjoy.

The festive moments begin with the live coverage of the Festival of Champions, a music and worship concert from the city of Warri, on Friday, 20 November from 8pm. The excitement moves up a notch with a second season of Turn Up Friday, a Friday night live music and dance show hosted by Do2dtun featuring non-stop DJ mixes of hit songs, starting Friday, 27 November at 9:30pm.

Also returning for a second season is the Saturday live band music show, Owambe Saturday hosted by popular comedian, Tee-A from…