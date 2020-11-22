Opening new corridors with road rehabilitation, upgrade

By Gabriel Olawale

Even though the Lekki-Epe axis is seen as the future of Lagos State owing to the emergence of the area as the fastest growing property corridor and industrialization, traffic gridlock is what comes to mind any time the place is mentioned.

The location of multi-billion naira investments and multinational firms on the axis, which includes Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Dangote Gas Pipeline Company, Dangote Fertilizer Company and other world-class investments, have led to the corresponding increase in human activities, especially the high volume of human and vehicular traffic in the area.

Residents and road users along this axis have continually called for a solution to the perennial traffic gridlock along the 40-year-old Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Agitators for the rehabilitation of the road seem to have lost hope due to the challenges confronting Lagos State such as dwindling federal allocation occasion…