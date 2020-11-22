Pepe’s lack of discipline ‘unacceptable’, says Arteta

Pepe
Arsenal’s French-born Ivorian midfielder Nicolas Pepe (L) is shown a red card by atch Referee Anthony Taylor (R) during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on November 22, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)

Mikel Arteta branded Nicolas Pepe’s lack of discipline “unacceptable” after Arsenal were forced to hold out for a 0-0 draw away to Leeds on Sunday.

Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha hit the woodwork for Marcelo Bielsa’s men after Pepe was sent off six minutes into the second half for a headbutt on Ezgjan Alioski.

The Ivorian has failed to live up to expectations since a £72 million move from Lille 15 months ago and Arteta was furious at his conduct after being handed just a second Premier League start this season.

“It is unacceptable,” said Arteta when asked what he had told the winger at full-time.

“When Pepe let the team down, I really liked the personality of the…



