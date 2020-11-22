Pepe’s lack of discipline ‘unacceptable’, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta branded Nicolas Pepe’s lack of discipline “unacceptable” after Arsenal were forced to hold out for a 0-0 draw away to Leeds on Sunday.

Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha hit the woodwork for Marcelo Bielsa’s men after Pepe was sent off six minutes into the second half for a headbutt on Ezgjan Alioski.

The Ivorian has failed to live up to expectations since a £72 million move from Lille 15 months ago and Arteta was furious at his conduct after being handed just a second Premier League start this season.

“It is unacceptable,” said Arteta when asked what he had told the winger at full-time.

“When Pepe let the team down, I really liked the personality of the…