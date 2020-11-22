Presidency: My day will come like Joe Biden’s – Pastor Bakare

….Buhari, Pastor Adeboye and I, since 1984 by Pastor Bakare

…‘How Jimi Agbaje, Oby Ezekwesili, Niyi Adebayo couldn’t make presidential running mate’

…Says Tinubu proposed alliance with Buhari as far back as 2011

By Dapo Akinrefon

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, in the second part of his interview with Sunday Vanguard, speaks on his ties with President Muhammadu Buhari and Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Bakare also speaks on the battle to get a running mate for Buhari in 2011 when he ran for the presidency on the platform of All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP).

You have an intimate relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari…

President Muhammadu Buhari’s destiny and my destiny kissed on October 1, 1984. We had not met at the time. I had just been fired at work, two months before my wedding. I was fired on September 24, 1984. I got married on November 24, 1984. I was so…