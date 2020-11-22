T.A.Orji: The game-changer attains 70

By Charles Ajunwa

A few months into his second term as governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji, now Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, invited me to Umuahia, the state capital, for a private chat.

Before accepting his invitation, I had a dream and saw myself sitting alone in the governor’s living room while the governor and his son, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, now the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, backing me had a long discussion on the dining table. I woke up and told my wife about the strange dream. But as a Christian, I knew that God’s hand was in the whole arrangement. I never hesitated embarking on the journey to my home state – God’s Own State.

On arrival at the Government House Umuahia, I was warmly received by the governor’s security detail. While sitting at the reception, I was determined not to display any sign of fear. I acted bold and smart. Honestly, prior to the invitation I never had any intimate…