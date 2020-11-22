Walking By Faith and Not By Sight (1)

By Femi Aribisala

Paul says: “We walk by faith, not by sight.” (2 Corinthians 5:7). He is not telling us how we should walk. He is telling us how we walk. This is like telling a boy that we don’t walk with our hands. We walk with our feet. Believers walk by faith. Those who believe in God walk by trusting Him.

Jesus says: “Assuredly, I say to you, unless you are converted and become as little children, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 18:3).

Little children learn to walk and talk. Like them, Christians must learn to see.

All men are born blind. As a result, we cannot see God. Because we are blind, we steal right in front of spiritual CCTV cameras, foolishly thinking no one can see us. Because we are blind, we cannot see that God is standing right there looking at us while we are engaged in all manner of ungodliness.

Therefore, Jesus says: “‘For judgment I have come into this world, that those who do not see may see, and that those who…