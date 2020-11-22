Walking By Faith and Not By Sight (2)

By Femi Aribisala

Although God is invisible, when we walk by faith, we know He is with us and can see Him with our hearts. I once caught God looking through my eyes. He was not looking at me. He was looking through the window of my eyes.

We have two eyes, but they must be single. We must see the physical in the light of the spiritual. We must see the visible in the light of the invisible. Even as we only fully understand the Old Testament in the light of our understanding of the New Testament, even so, we must interpret the physical by the invisible.

In all cases, our focus must always be on knowing what God is doing. It means we are interrogating situations and circumstances. We are asking God questions. We know He is behind everything. So, we ask: “Daddy, what are you doing?” “Daddy, what do you mean by doing this?” “Daddy, why are you doing this like this?”

The answer is always to trust God. The answer is always in knowing that no weapon fashioned against us can…