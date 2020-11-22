We need painful actions, adjustment to 2021 proposed budget — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday said that Nigeria must act now, by taking necessary, and painful actions including adjustment to the proposed 2021 budget, to exit another recession the country has entered.

Abubakar in a statement he issued in Abuja, said that although COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated an already bad situation, Nigeria could have avoided the second recession, within five years, by a disciplined and prudent management of the economy.

“Be that as it may, it serves no one’s purposes to quarrel after the fact.

“We must focus on solutions. Nigeria needs critical leadership to guide her back to the path of economic sustainability.

“We cannot afford hand wringing and navel-gazing. We must act now, by taking necessary, and perhaps painful actions.”

Abubakar said that for a start, the proposed 2021 budget presented to the National Assembly on Oct. 8, was no longer tenable, saying Nigeria neither had the resources, nor the need to…