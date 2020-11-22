Who is researching in Nigeria?

By Sunny Ikhioya

EVERY breakthrough in technology is a product of painstaking researches. Every strong institution we see today in the world, is also an outcome of diligent studies and researches, while the application of research findings is what determines its success or failure.

If there are setbacks in the course of an application, further studies are required until it gets done in the right manner. That is the way it works and it is a continuous process, because every discovery is still work in progress, with another set of investigations and inquiry beginning from there.

That is why in developed societies, no product researching is final, they are always looking for new ways to improve or upgrade products. It is not only limited to science and technology, it affects their management structures and even their politics.

The United States of America presidential election has just taken place, with accusations and counter-accusations all over the place. At the end of it all,…