Crude oil will remain relevant beyond 2045 – OPEC

By Michael Eboh

Secretary General of the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Mohammad Barkindo, yesterday, disclosed that despite its current anaemic outlook, crude oil would continue to be relevant in the foreseeable future, up to 2045.

In his address at the Crescent Ideas Forum, Barkindo stated that in absolute terms, oil demand is expected to rise by almost 10 million barrels per day, bpd from 2019’s levels to around 109 million bpd in 2040, and then begin to plateau.

According to him, non-member countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD, will be the growth powerhouse, accounting for around 68 per cent of overall oil demand by 2045, with the economic tigers of India and China leading this growth.

He said: “In absolute terms, we expect oil demand in the developing and emerging economies rising by 22.5 million bpd to around 74 million bpd in 2045.

“The outlook for crude oil may look anemic…