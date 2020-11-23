How N100,000 bribe landed DSP in trouble in Lagos

One Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP name withheld), leader of Taskforce team operating around Lekki Ajah area of Lagos State and his team members have been arrested for collecting N100,000 bribe.

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq said this in a statement on Sunday made available to newsmen in Lagos State.

Taofiq said that the bribe was paid by one Didi Ekanem, the owner of a Toyota Venza with registration number: APP 775 GJ who was caught driving against traffic (one-way) around Lekki Ajah Expressway.

According to him, the statement was necessitated in response to a story published on page 31 of the Sunday Punch Newspaper, dated Nov.22, 2020 with caption “Taskforce Commander Made Sexual Advances At Me – Didi Ekanem”.

“The leader of the team, is not the Commander of the Agency as quoted in the report which said that the money (N100,000) was collected via bank transfer to his…