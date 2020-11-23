IMSG float awards for media practitioners in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Imo State Government says it will, in the coming year, float awards for serving and deserving media practitioners in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Mbadiwe Emelumba, disclosed this weekend while speaking at the first-anniversary celebration of Ozisa 96.1 FM, in Owerri.

“Senator Hope Uzodimma is a very media-friendly Governor. He has approved the setting up of varying awards, in 2021, for serving and deserving media practitioners in Imo State”, Emelumba said.

While affirming that there are sincere and hardworking media practitioners in the state, the Commissioner also said it was the Governor’s wish that such persons should be encouraged to do more.

“The Governor is aware that there are sincere and hardworking media practitioners in the state, who should be encouraged to do more for the state and its people. Their efforts should not go unrewarded”, Emelumba said.

The Commissioner…